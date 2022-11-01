Disney+ reveals first look at new original UK comedy Extraordinary

A first look at Disney+’s new original UK comedy series Extraordinary has been revealed.

The brand new show will arrive on the streaming service in January 2023.

A teaser shares: “Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point.

“Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.”

The new series is led by a cast of rising UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee and Safia Oakley-Green.

Extraordinary is written by series creator and lead writer Emma Moran and is produced by the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning company behind Killing Eve.

The show will be the latest addition of Disney+ UK Original series launching on the platform, following rom-com action thriller Wedding Season available to stream now and Save Our Squad with David Beckham launching on 9 November.

