Save Our Squad with David Beckham has first trailer and a confirmed release date on Disney Plus.

The new docuseries follows footballing icon David Beckham as he helps mentor a struggling football club in East London.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, 9 November.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

A teaser for the series shares: “Save Our Squad with David Beckham is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation.

“However, this isn’t just any league… this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with the head coaches, he’ll try to turn the team’s fortunes around.

In the new teaser trailer, David Beckham goes back to his roots in East London with an ambition to help Westward win.

The first look shows him mentoring the young squad and giving advice and encouragement on the perfect free kick, so the team themselves can ‘bend it like Beckham’.

The series has been co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham.

