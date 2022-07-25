Disney+ has revealed the release date and a first look at its first UK Original series Wedding Season.

The rom-com action thriller will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on Disney+ Day on Thursday 8 September 2022.

A teaser for the series shares: “The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé.

(L to R) Gavin Drea as Steffan Bridges, Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell in Wedding Season S1. Credit: Greg Gayne/Disney+ © 2021.

Gavin Drea as Steffan Bridges in Wedding Season S1. Credit: Luke Varley/Disney+ © 2021.

“Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered.

“The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

“The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.”

(L to R) Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell, Gavin Drea as Steffan Bridges in Wedding Season S1. Credit: Greg Gayne/Disney+ © 2021.

Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell in Wedding Season S1. Credit: Greg Gayne/Disney+ © 2021.

Wedding Season stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

The series will premiere alongside new content announced for Disney+ Day from marquee brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Wedding Season will also be available on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.