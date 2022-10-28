Clarkson's Farm confirmed for third series on Prime Video

A third series of Clarkson’s Farm has been confirmed for Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of the second series launching in 2023, work is already underway on filming more episodes at Diddly Squat Farm.

Once again Jeremy will be joined by tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy,” said Jeremy Clarkson.

A teaser shares: “The third series of Clarkson’s Farm will follow Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie on their latest farming ventures. The currently unfarmed 513 acres of Diddly Squat’s 1,000 acres provides untapped opportunities for Jeremy and co. to turn a profit, with vast stretches of thick woodland perfect for foraging, and untouched lakes bursting with possibilities.

“Viewers can expect more agricultural antics and typical Clarkson-crafted schemes, as the team invent new and creative ways to use the other half of the farm. As well as the returning cast, a few new characters will be welcomed to Diddly Squat, too, all helping Jeremy to continue pursuing his farming dream.

Kaleb added: “I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm! Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!” said Kaleb Cooper.”

And Lisa shared: “There is a whole lot to catch up on here at Diddly Squat – series two is on its way so not long to wait for you to see how much the hard work and love of farming continues. It’s just grand to be already filming series three.”

A release date is yet to be announced. For now you can watch season 1 on Prime Video here.