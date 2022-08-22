Ruby Speaking: Jayde Adams to star in new ITVX comedy series

Jayde Adams is to co-create and star in a new comedy series on ITVX.

The comedian and actress will take the lead of Ruby Speaking, written by Abigail Wilson (The Larkins, Trollied and Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse).

Jayde (Alma's Not Normal, The Outlaws, Greatest Days) will star in the title role of Ruby.

A teaser shares: "The Bristol-based series follows Ruby's misadventures and is inspired by the years Jayde spent working in a call centre.

"Ruby is a popular addition to the workforce but puts other people’s problems above her own and definitely above making a sale."

The series will premiere on ITV's new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

Further details including a release date are to be announced.

"The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home," said Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy.

"We want a huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy.

"We want to take risks but most importantly we want our audiences to find shows that reflect them and make them laugh."

ITVX will launch later in 2022.

