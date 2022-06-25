Welcome to Wrexham is the new football docuseries coming to Disney+ in the UK – here’s all you need to know!

The new show will track the dreams and people of Wrexham as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

The UK release date of Welcome to Wrexham has been confirmed as 25 August 2022 on Disney+. In the US the show will be available on FX and Hulu.

A teaser for the series shares: “In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for.

“The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club, and doing right by the townspeople.

“Founded in 1864, the ‘Red Dragons’ are one of the oldest football teams in the world and currently compete in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

“From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

The series is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, and John Henion. The series is produced by Broadwalk Pictures.

You can watch a first trailer below…