Squid Game reality competition coming to Netflix with 456 players and $4.56 million prize

Netflix has announced a reality competition based on its breakout series Squid Game.

Squid Game: The Challenge is said to be the biggest reality show in history with 456 players competing for a prize pot of $4.56 million.

Advertisements

Netflix share: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

And they assure: “Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!”

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery.

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The competition will run for ten episodes and be filmed in the UK as a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E).

Advertisements

If you want to be a part, casting is currently open for contestants any where in the world who speak English. Visit SquidGameCasting.com for more information.

News of the game show follows Netflix officially renewing Squid Game for a second series.

The scripted drama currently holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

Squid Game creator, director and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teased: “Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Advertisements

“Join us once more for a whole new round.”

For now, season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix here.