Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor to host new Netflix quiz show Cheat

Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor are to host a brand new quiz show on Netflix.

Titled Cheat, Netflix tease it's a game "that rewards both brains & blaggers".

A synopsis shares: "Cheat is a ground-breaking high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally Cheat their way to a fortune.… as long as they don't get caught!

"In every episode, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test, as they fight it out over three rounds to avoid elimination and build a jackpot worth up to £50,000.

"But there’s one crucial twist in this brand-new quiz show… if you don’t know the answer… it pays to Cheat!"

Danny Dyer said: "This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor”

Ellie Taylor added: "I’m so excited to join Cheat and the Netflix family.

"Cheat has all the elements I want in a quiz show; great questions, unashamed cheating and Danny Dyer calling me 'Treacle' at least once per episode. I can't wait to get started!"

Cheat will launch on Netflix in 2023.