Rowan Atkinson stars in new Netflix comedy Man vs Bee - here's all you need to know.

As the title suggests, the series follows a man facing battle with a bee while in the midst of housesitting at an elegant mansion.

The series is set to play out across a number of short 10-minute long episodes.

An official synopsis shares: "Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy.

"A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?"

Man vs Bee will be released on Netflix on 24 June 2022.

Also on the cast are Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Greg McHugh, India Fowler and Daniel Fearn.

The official poster released for the series sees Rowan Atkinson staring down his nemesis across a kitchen work top. "Prepare for battle", reads the text on top.

The show has been created by Atkinson and Will Davies, written and executive produced by Davies, with Chris Clark also serving as executive producer.

