Peacemaker UK release date as DC series comes to Sky and NOW

DC series Peacemaker has a confirmed UK release date and channel - here's all you need to know!

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Peacemaker will be coming exclusively to Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK with all episodes of the series released on 22 March 2022.

The series, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

You can watch a first look trailer below...

Peacemaker available from 22 March on Sky Max and streaming service NOW via an Entertainment Membership.

Speaking recently about the show, James Gunn shared: "So there’s the six main characters of Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, who’s Danielle Brooks, Emilia Harcourt, who’s Jennifer Holland, Vigilante, who’s Freddie Stroma, Clemson Murn, who is Chukwudi Iwuji, and John Economos, who is Steve Agee.

"It’s really an ensemble about those six characters."

He added of making a show for TV rather than a movie: "You are able to let things relax. You are able to really, fully focus on the characters. Something can be funny. It can go on for a little while.

"You get into the nuances of the dramatic relationships that you don't have time for in a movie, and you don't have to have that constantly chugging along [pace] that you have in a movie...

"So I loved the format of television. I had a blast, and I think it suited me very well."

Peacemaker streams on HBO Max in the States where it was released in January. A second season has already been commissioned.

More on: NOW Sky Streaming TV