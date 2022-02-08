The Dropout release date and trailer for new Disney+ series with Amanda Seyfried

Disney+ has revealed the release date and trailer from its new limited series The Dropout.

The new Disney+ Original stars Amanda Seyfried as fraudster Elizabeth Holmes of defunct healthcare start up Theranos.

The upcoming series will premiere with three episodes on 3 March 2022 exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes streaming weekly.

A teaser shares: "Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

"How did the world’s youngest self-made billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

You can watch a first look trailer below...

Alongside Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.

The limited series also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and more.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.