The Morning Show to return to Apple TV+ for third season

The Morning Show will return to Apple TV+ for a third season, it's been announced.

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show explores the cut-throat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Advertisements

Season 2 dropped last autumn and now Apple TV+ has announced the series has been renewed for a third season.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions for season two Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Burns, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

The third season will see Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland, House of Cards) takeover as showrunner.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: "It has been thrilling to watch ‘The Morning Show’ go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.

"We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television."

"I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and ‘The Morning Show," said Stoudt. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

Advertisements

A release date for season 3 is to be announced.

The complete first and second seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.