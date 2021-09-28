The Crown season 5 cast and release date as Netflix show returns

The Crown Season 5 is on its way - here's all you need to know about the latest instalment of the Netflix show.

Depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the present day, the series has been a huge hit with both viewers and critics.

From the cast to the latest on the show's return date, here's all about the upcoming fifth season...

The Crown Season 5 release date

The Crown series 5 will be released in the UK on Netflix in November 2022.

An exact premiere date hasn't been confirmed just yet with production starting in June 2021.

For now, series 1-4 are currently available to stream on Netflix right now here.

The Crown season 5 cast

Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix will see some major cast changes.

Imelda Staunton will takeover the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

The main cast will feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Meanwhile Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major.

Further casting is to be announced.

Netflix confirms sixth and final season

The drama, about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, first debuted in 2016.

And in 2020 Netflix announced that the show would conclude with a final sixth season.

Writer and creator Peter Morgan said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Alongside Olivia Colman, the most recent season featured Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Picture: Netflix/Alex Bailey