A first look at new Amazon Prime Video drama The Rig has been revealed.

The six-part series, created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard), has just finished filming in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The cast features Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers.

Martin Compston as Fulmer

Mark Bonnar as Alwyn

A synopsis of the drama shares: "The Rig sees the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through.

"The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.

Iain Glen as Magnus

Emily Hampshire as Rose

Calvin Demba as Baz

"Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination."

The Rig will be available on Amazon Prime Video joining other Amazon Original series such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, Truth Seekers and All or Nothing: Manchester City.

A release date is to be announced.