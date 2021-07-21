tellymix
Clarkson's Farm to return for second season to Amazon Prime Video

Posted by Josh Darvill
clarksons farm
Jeremy Clarkson's farming show Clarkson's Farm has been confirmed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

The former Top Gear turned The Grand Tour star has already started filming the show on his Diddly Squat Farm.

The fly-on-the-wall series will see Clarkson return with his team having first started running the farm in 2019.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series 2 promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy & co on their agricultural adventure."

Jeremy said: "I’m absolutely delighted that, once again you’ll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and of course, Kaleb. We are such a happy team."

Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ head of UK originals said: "Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming.

"It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences."

"We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy."

A release date is yet to be announced. For now you can watch season 1 on Amazon Prime here.

