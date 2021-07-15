Mammals: James Corden to star in Amazon Prime Video comedy series

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new original comedy series called Mammals.

The six-part series has been written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, The Ferryman, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari).

The all star cast will feature Tony, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner James Corden (The Late Late Show, Gavin & Stacey), twice Oscar and BAFTA-nominated Sally Hawkins (Paddington, The Shape of Water), Melia Kreiling (Filthy Rich), Colin Morgan (Humans), Henry Lloyd- Hughes (Killing Eve) and Samuel Anderson (Witless).

Directed by Stephanie Laing (Made for Love, Physical) and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73, the series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Details on the storyline of the new series are being kept a closely guarded secret, however writer Jez Butterworth shares: “A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul.

"Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

He continues: “James Corden is the only ten-time Emmy winning chat show host to also win the Tony Award for Best Actor. His performance in One Man Two Governors was like seeing Mickey Rooney, Terry-Thomas and The Marx Brothers rolled into one.

"His Smithy in Gavin and Stacey is for the ages - he took a needy, big-hearted mess of a supporting character and made it iconic. But neither is a patch on his Sea Monster in The Late Late Show 'Shape of Water' sketch with Sally Hawkins. Google it.”

“I am jubilant to be working with Sally again, and Colin Morgan too,” added Butterworth. “Alongside the astonishingly talented Melia Kreiling, they make a team of world class story-tellers.”

Filming for the new series starts this month. A release date is to be announced.