Marvel's What If...? release date and trailer for Disney+ animated series

Disney+ has revealed the release date and trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If...?

Based on Marvel Comics' series of the same name, the new animated TV series showcases the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If...? features fan-favourite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11 with new episodes released in the UK at 8AM. The first season has 10 episodes.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

Jeffrey Wright will provide the voice for Uatu / The Watcher. Wright said: "The Watcher is a non-Earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multiverse and occasionally may nor may not intervene with the doings of earthlings, other than that he’s off doing his own things...Today is the 50th Anniversary of the Moonlanding.

"The Watcher first appears in 63 I think, Fantastic 4, he turns up on the Moon because today’s the 50th anniversary, but the watcher had a crib their ages ago. I’m excited to see where we take it, we could take it anywhere."

The show features a huge voice cast of MCU stars including Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter and the late Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Also on the cast are Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster and Michael Rooker as Yondu.