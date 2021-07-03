The Rap Game UK 2021 contestants: Meet the MCs on series 3

The cast of contestants taking part in season 3 of The Rap Game UK have been revealed.

The Rap Game UK will be back on BBC Three this summer with a new £20,000 cash prize and mentor scheme to help the winning artist create, launch and promote new music following the competition.

Series 3 of the talent search will premiere in July 2021 with an exact release date to be announced.

For now, meet the contestants taking part below!

The Rap Game UK series 3 contestants

Kay Rico

25-year-old from Manchester

Says Kay: "I chose The Rap Game because I feel like I fit the criteria. I’ve watched the first season and the second season and I feel like I’m able to do that. This is the correct platform for me to showcase that.

"I live and breathe music. I don’t think there’s a day that I don’t listen to music. I listen to all types of music. I don’t just stick to one genre. And that’s what helps me to be a versatile artist as well."

Pocaa

23-year-old from Hackney

Says Pocaa: "It’s an opportunity. It's more than an opportunity actually. It is game time. Playtime over for real. Yeah, it's, it's go time.

"I'm very versatile. But I'm very passionate, in everything I do, so hopefully you see my passion. Not hopefully - you will see my passion for everything. People are like, wow, when they see me do drill. But why can’t females do drill? If a guy can do it, I can do it."

Saidu

19-year-old from Bermondsey

Says Saidu: "The Rap Game UK brings a lot of opportunities. The fact alone that I get to perform in front of Krept and Konan and DJ Target. These are people that have been in the game for years now. I could learn off their experiences. I could learn off their mentoring and everything that they teach me. I can use that and better my craft.

"And also the fact the competition is aired in front of a wider audience - I get to gain more attraction from people and people will be intrigued by my work."

Oakzy B

24-year-old from Glasgow

Says Oakzy B: "My music can vary from hip hop, grime, to rave…. I can be singing one day… I don't like to confine myself. I'm a very free soul. It’s whatever comes to my mind. But mostly it’s hip hop or grime. As long as there’s a mic or MC so I can spit.

"Music means everything. Music took me off the streets, took me off crime, and put money in my pocket. I mean, real money, legit money. Without music, chances are I’d probably in jail or I’d be on the roads in some gang - something daft."

BrynBP

21-year-old from Croydon

Says BrynBP: "I chose The Rap Game because I just think it’s such a great platform to get my message across to everyone else. It’s just - for me to tell everyone it doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, you can still do what you wanna do.

"It just gives them a kind of greenlight as well cause they can be like, 'ah I relate to her - I feel like I can do the same'. It’s a great way of showcasing your talent and expressing your emotions. I just want people to see that. That’s why I chose The Rap Game."

19-year-old from Stoke

Series 3 of The Rap Game UK comes to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in July 2021.

For now you can watch the first two series online via the BBC iPlayer here.