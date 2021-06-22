The Devil's Hour: Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi to lead cast of new UK Amazon original series

Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi are to lead the cast of new UK Amazon original series The Devil's Hour.

The Devil's Hour is produced by Hartswood Films, written by Tom Moran and Executive produced by Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat and Tom Moran.

Alongside Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose, Informer) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It), further casting includes Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Meera Syal (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Barbara Marten (Sanctuary), Thomas Dominique (Blood Drive), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (The Donmar Warehouse's All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy), John Alastair (Swimming with Men), Sandra Huggett (Coronation Street) and newcomer Benjamin Chivers.

The Devil's Hour is described as a "six-part mind-bending thriller".

A teaser shares: "Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and felt like something wasn’t quite right? You may have woken during the “Devil’s Hour” – the hour between 3am and 4am, or 3.33am specifically, regarded as a time when unexplainable things can occur.

"The Devil’s Hour follows the story of Lucy, played by Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own. When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

"Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Patel."

Filming for the series starts this month (June) in London and Farnborough Studios.

All six episodes are written and created by Tom Moran and will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories with a release date to be announced.

The Devil’s Hour will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including UK produced Amazon Original series such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, Truth Seekers and All or Nothing: Manchester City and hit movies like Coming 2 America and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

