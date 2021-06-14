Season 2 of The Morning Show is coming to Apple TV+ - here's all you need to know.

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

the show is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

The Morning Show season 2 release date

Season 2 of The Morning Show will debut on Apple+ TV on 17 September 2021.

The second outing has ten episodes which will debut weekly on Fridays.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The first season of ten episodes is available to watch on Apple TV+ here.

For now, watch a first look trailer below...

The Morning Show cast

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the cast as they reprise their roles of Alex and Bradley respectively.

Other returning cast for season 2 includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of “The Morning Show” team; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ here with a 7-day free trial followed by a £4.99/month subscription.