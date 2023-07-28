The Bold Type Season 5 comes to the UK on BBC Three and iPlayer

Season 5 of The Bold Type is coming to the UK on BBC Three and iPlayer!

The hit comedy drama series will be back for its final outing on a new home, moving from Netflix.

All episodes of the past four seasons, as well as the new fifth season, will be available soon on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. An exact release date is to be confirmed.

Season 5, the final instalment of the series, has six episodes.

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy as Jane, Kat and Sutton, employees at fictional magazine Scarlet run by Jacqueline Carlyle, played by Melora Hardin.

In the dynamic world of publishing, a captivating series delves into the lives of individuals, exploring their unique identities and voices. Drawing inspiration from the remarkable journey of Joanna Coles, former Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan, the show takes viewers on a compelling ride through the ups and downs of the industry.

It was previously confirmed that Season 5 of The Bold Type would be the last.

Tara Duncan, president of Freeform where the show airs in the US, said in a statement: “The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform.

“It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life.

“It’s one of my favourite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy [Straker Hauser, showrunner], the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser added: “The Bold Type has been a gift that has truly changed my life.

“I spent my 20s in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways, the show feels very personal to my experiences.”

The cast also features Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Nikohl Boosheri.

More on: BBC Streaming TV