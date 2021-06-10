All series of Party of Five including 2020 reboot coming to All 4

Party of Five is to drop on Channel 4's All 4 streaming service this summer.

Both the original iconic series and 2020 reboot will be available on the UK's biggest free streaming service from 25 June.

A captivating cult-hit bursting with 90s nostalgia, all six seasons of the Golden Globe award winning teen drama series will be free to watch on Channel 4’s on-demand service.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Following his parents’ tragic death, Party of Five sees 24-year-old Charlie Salinger (Matthew Fox) back at home – and in over his head – as his siblings’ legal guardian. Wary of Charlie’s judgment, 16-year-old Bailey (Scott Wolf) takes on the responsibilities of the family’s finances and ground rules.

"As 15-year-old Julia (Neve Campbell) faces a confusing time in her life in her search for independence, talented 11-year-old violinist Claudia (Lacey Chabert) helps Bailey hold the family together. And together, they share the responsibility of taking care of 11-month-old Owen.

"Through it all, as they learn to run their parents’ restaurant, manage disastrous relationships and school problems, and finally come face-to-face with the man who killed their mom and dad, the Salingers know that in order to survive, they must help each other."

Originally running for 142 episodes across six-seasons , Party of Five went on to be a multiple award-winning phenomenon launching the careers of Matthew Fox (LOST), Neve Campbell (Scream trilogy) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer).

Alongside the original series, a 2020 reboot follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

A teaser shares: "In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations."

The reboot stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.

They join other All 4 highlights for the summer including seasons 1-3 of The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of season 4 premiere later this month.