The Mysterious Benedict Society release date and trailer from new Disney+ series

Disney+ has revealed the release date and first trailer for its upcoming new original series The Mysterious Benedict Society

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the show follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to save the world.

Advertisements

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.

Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

The eight-part series is streaming from Friday 25 June on Disney+

For now check out a first trailer below...