RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will be available to watch online in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from May.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is the first ever Australian-New Zealand series of the hit drag competition.

The debut season will see ten of the most koala-fied Aussie and Kiwi queens competing for the title of Down Under's First Drag Superstar.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in the UK

Episodes will be available to watch in the UK online via BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 9AM on Sunday, 2 May.

New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays just after they air in Australia and New Zealand.

The first season has eight episodes.

Joining RuPaul on the judging panel will be Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, who will bring his signature serving of wit and style to the most fabulous reality show in herstory.

The 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens include: Anita Wigl’it (NZ), Art Simone (VIC), Coco Jumbo (NSW), Elektra Shock (NZ), Etcetera Etcetera (NSW), JoJo Zaho (NSW), Karen from Finance (VIC), Kita Mean (NZ), Maxi Shield (NSW) and Scarlet Adams (WA).

As ever, squirrel friends of the show can expect iconic high fashion looks, cryptic challenges, werkroom dramas and weekly lip-sync for your life battles featuring death drops galore. Viewers can look forward to even more shade and drama than ever before with an extra-large helping of Australasian pop culture and sass!

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Executive Producers of World Of Wonder said: “It’s a testament to RuPaul’s determination that we were finally able to film Drag Race Down Under.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the BBC to bring the creative queens of Down Under to UK audiences.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, added: “Following an incredible series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three is delighted to be bringing another dose of Drag Race magic to UK audiences in the form of Drag Race Down Under.

"It’s another great opportunity for us to work with World Of Wonder and I hope that fans enjoy this first series from Australia and New Zealand.”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three soon with season 3.

Picture: BBC Three