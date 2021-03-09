Jamie Laing and Kaelynn "KK" Harris are to front a new dancing dating series on BBC Three.

I Like The Way You Move (previously announced as Dance Crush) is a new eight-part dating series from BBC Studios that gives contestants the chance to find love through dance.

Recent Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Laing will present the show while world renowned dancer, choreographer, and actress Kaelynn "KK" Harris will take up the role of resident dance expert and judge.

Jamie Laing said: “Just when everyone thought they were safe from seeing me dancing again (I miss Hercules!), here I am already returning to the dance floor for the BBC. This time, however I will be helping others find love by getting them to learn some irresistible dance moves.

"I cannot wait to meet the single contestants, and hopefully I’ll be able to give them some good tips from what I learnt on Strictly to get a new hot date. I can’t wait!”

Kaelynn “KK” Harris added: “Dance is the international language that all can understand. What better way to find love is to merge two of the most influential things- love and dance!

"I can’t wait to meet the contestants, offer some valuable insight, and follow along on their beautiful journey!”

BBC share of the series, which is set to stream later in 2021: "I Like The Way You Move (FKA Dance Crush), will see professional dancers and non-dancers compete in a bid to find their perfect partner both on and off the dancefloor and will feature a host of exciting challenges, stunning routines and dramatic eliminations, promising dancing, dating and drama in equal measure.

"In each episode Jamie and KK will be joined by a guest judge, who will help decide which couples have the most chemistry and remain in the competition."

Professional dancers and non-dancers who are interested in taking part can find out more here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part

A release date plus guest judge names, will be announced in due course.