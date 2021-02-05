Celebrity Eating With My Ex new series 2021 line up and start date

Celebrity Eating With My Ex is back with a new series in 2021 - here's who's appearing and when to watch.

The Bafta-nominated dating show with a difference is back for 2021.

Ex-couples will once again be reunited over a meal, as they are tasked with answering some very awkward questions to find out exactly why their relationship went wrong.

For 2021 will be four new celebrity specials, where famous exes will be put through their paces - resulting in unmissable viewing.

All four episodes will be available to stream from Valentine's Day - Sunday, 14 February 2021 on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer here.

Celebrity Eating With My Ex celebrities

Episode 1 - James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou / Vinegar Strokes and Emile

Towie exes James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Vinegar Strokes and ex Emile come face-to-face to answer some awkward questions.

Episode 2 - Megan Barton-Hanson and Demi Sims / Ashley McKenzie and Danielle

Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson meets up with her TOWIE star ex Demi Sims. Whilst Olympian Ashley Mckenzie comes face-to-face with his ex-Danielle.

Episode 3 - Nathan Henry and Tommy / Tallia Storm and Seb Morris

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry and ex- Tommy and Singer Tallia Storm and racing driver ex Seb Morris reunite to answer some very awkward questions.

Episode 4 - Ryan-Mark Parsons and Oskars / Mim Shaikh and Destiny

Former Apprentice candidate Ryan-Mark Parsons and Actor and Broadcaster Mim Shaikh come face to face with their exes for the first time.

As well as streaming, you'll be able to watch Celebrity Eating With My Ex on TV on BBC One from Wednesday, 17 February at 10:45PM.

Alongside the four Celebrity specials will be six new episodes featuring members of the public.

For now you can watch all past series and specials on BBC iPlayer here.

Past Celebrity specials have featured Kadeena Cox, Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison, Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chiminodes and Sam Bird.

