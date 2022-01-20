A sequel to hit 2000 film Chicken Run is coming to Netflix, it's been announced.

The streaming giant revealed has picked up a follow up movie to the Aardman Animations feature which first premiered 20 years ago.

Advertisements

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to drop in 2023 on Netflix worldwide.

The sequel will follow Ginger, Rocky and their newly hatched daughter Molly as they deal with a new threat putting chicken-kind at risk.

Ginger and Rocky will be played by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, respectively, while Bella Ramsey will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — a true chick-off-the-old-block who completes the family trio in this new chapter.

Reprising their roles are Jane Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry)

A teaser reads: "Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete.

"But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!"

The first Chicken Run movie is currently available on Netflix here.

Advertisements

Peter Lord, Aardman Co-Founder and Creative Director, said: "Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we're delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we've found the perfect story.

"Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make - the one we really care about - and share it with a global audience."