Sky and NOW unveil trailer for Kate Winslet’s The Regime

Sky and streaming service NOW have unveiled official trailer for new original limited series, The Regime.

Headlined by Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, the series is penned by Will Tracy and boasts direction by the acclaimed duo Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

UK audiences are in for a treat as all six episodes are set to premiere exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW this April.

The Regime offers a darkly comedic glimpse into the life inside a modern authoritarian regime teetering on the brink of collapse.

At the heart of the series is Chancellor Elena Vernham, portrayed by Kate Winslet, a leader whose paranoia and instability have reached new heights after a prolonged period of isolation within the palace walls.

In her increasingly erratic state, Elena finds an unlikely ally in Herbert Zubak, a volatile soldier played by Matthias Schoenaerts.

Zubak’s growing influence over the chancellor leads to Elena’s desperate attempts to consolidate her power, which only serves to fracture both the palace and the nation further.

The series features an impressive ensemble cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant, ensuring a range of powerful performances.

Behind the scenes, executive producers include Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner and writer, alongside Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears, and Jessica Hobbs. The writing team is complemented by Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart, Jen Spyra, and Juli Weiner, contributing to a richly layered narrative.