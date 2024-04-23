Simon Cowell’s reaction to Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

Simon Cowell is stepping up to smooth over the tension with Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh after a series of TV snipes led to a heated exchange between Sharon and Amanda Holden.

Advertisements

The drama unfolded when Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda slammed the Celebrity Big Brother duo as “bitter and pathetic”, triggering a sharp response from Sharon.

Amid the escalating feud, Simon has been bombarded with questions about his stance, but the 64-year-old music mogul, who ditched his mobile phone eight years ago and hasn’t watched any of the Big Brother episodes, has kept a low profile.

However, breaking his silence, Simon disclosed plans to reconnect with Sharon and Louis this week.

He said of Louis and Sharon’s time on CBB: “If you put Sharon and Louis in the house, that’s what you pay them for, they’re going to be controversial.

“I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends, we could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow. I think that’s probably one of the things they’re upset about, because they can never get hold of me.”

Simon, who is known for his straightforward approach, believes that the trio still shares a strong bond. “Amanda is a great friend, but I really do believe Sharon and Louis are great friends as well,” he added to the Mirror.

Simon continued: “I don’t have a phone but from what I heard, what they said about me was actually quite funny. And I probably will phone them both in the next week or so, because I haven’t spoken to them for a while and it sounds like I should do.”

Advertisements

When asked what he would like to say to Sharon and Louis, Simon responded, “How are you? Whenever I meet them, see them, speak to them, it’s like we’ve spoken yesterday. My honest opinion is I think we miss each other.”

For now, you can catch Simon on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday nights.