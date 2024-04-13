Sharon Osbourne has ripped into Amanda Holden in a bitter feud between the reality TV judges.

The squabble between the pair erupted after Amanda appeared to take aim at Sharon and Louis Walsh over her recent appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Amanda slated “certain people” for criticising Simon Cowell and defended the Britain’s Got Talent boss.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Amanda said: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.

“It’s bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background – just stabby, stabby, stabby.”

Taking to social media, Sharon hit back with a lengthy post, writing to Amanda: “I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband’s employer. Or so I’ve read.

“However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect. The statement “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

Sharon continued: “The truth is, you don’t know me, Amanda. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I’ve produced, and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide.

“There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to however, I don’t have the ambition or time to do so, and unlike you, I don’t work in radio or pantomime. Our worlds are totally different. I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life.

“Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well. But there is something you should know. I never discuss money, lifestyle, or positions of power. I find it to be classless and crude. However, you’ve now forced my hand to divulge these things to you and I honestly don’t want to seem like I’m bragging, but the truth is my money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows.

“Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed doing them at the time as they were great fun. Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you’re receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags.”

Sharon went on to discuss her time on The X Factor, saying: “I was the only judge who had global accomplishments with multiple million-selling artists, Grammy Award winners and arena and stadium headliners. I was also a very successful festival producer with Ozzfest which ran for 24 years, as well as a best-selling author and producer of the hit MTV show “The Osbournes” for which I received an Emmy Award.

“Amanda, I think you’re missing the point here. No disrespect to Simon Cowell but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together all of us made a great team. It was only after several seasons of X Factor that Simon started to build his music empire and I give him much kudos for what he built.

“But in case you are living under a rock, my husband is a music icon who has sold 170 million albums, won 5 Grammy Awards, and is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. We have been married 42 years and we had a fantastic lifestyle before I ever heard of Simon Cowell.”

Sharon concluded: “In closing, I must say whenever I have seen you on TV I always thought you were very beautiful and talented.

“However, never make comments about my lifestyle given to me by Simon Cowell. It’s demeaning to me and my husband and all the achievements I have made in my life as you’re making yourself look like an ill-informed sycophantic.”

While Amanda has yet to personally respond, a spokesperson for the actress commented: “Amanda is aware of Sharon’s incredible career but, just like her, Amanda will always defend those close to her.”