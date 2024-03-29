Cast announced for Shetland series 9 as filming begins

Casting has been announced for the new ninth series of Shetland, coming to BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.

Advertisements

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell both reprise their lead roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, alongside a host of guest stars.

Acclaimed actors Ian Hart (Mr Bates VS The Post Office, Harry Potter, The Responder) and Vincent Regan (Traces, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Aquaman) are among those set to appear.

Other guest cast starring in the forthcoming series include Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, Baptiste), Robert Jack (Annika, Damaged), Nalini Chetty (Crime, Karen Pirie), Jimmy Yuill (Guilt, The Kindred), Lesley Hart (Granite Harbour, River City), alongside series regulars including Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Steven Miller (Rev Alan Calder), Tibu Fortes (PF Harry Lamont), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Filming is now underway locations around Scotland and on the Shetland Isles over the coming months.

Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new six-part series sees DI Calder (Jensen) – now a resident of the Isles – thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh’s (O’Donnell) goes missing.

The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional.

Alongside the upcoming ninth series, a tenth has also already been confirmed.