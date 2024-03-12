Shetland returns for two more series on BBC

Following the triumph of its 2023 instalment, the BBC has announced the renewal of the critically acclaimed drama Shetland for two additional series.

This marks the ninth and tenth series for the celebrated show, a Silverprint Pictures production for the BBC, which is part of ITV Studios.

The upcoming series will see the cast and crew return to the Shetland Isles and various locations across Scotland for filming in 2024 and 2025.

Series 9 is set to commence filming this month, with Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell once again portraying Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, respectively.

The drama has captivated millions on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, maintaining an impressive average viewership of 7.0 million throughout its latest series, mirroring the success of its predecessor.

The show, which originally drew inspiration from the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, will also welcome back series regulars Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden, and Anne Kidd, with further casting details to be announced soon.

Ashley Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

“The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Alison O’Donnell added: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways. That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.

“Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can’t wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next.”