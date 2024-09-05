RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC for series six

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back! Get ready for fab Thursday nights on BBC Three and iPlayer

Rev up those engines and rally your mates, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is sashaying back onto our screens.

Starting Thursday 26th September at 8PM, RuPaul and his crew of dazzling queens will be lighting up BBC Three and BBC iPlayer with another season of fierce competition and fabulous drama.

RuPaul, the international drag icon, is back in the UK with his award-winning reality show.

This time, twelve talented drag queens will compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar in what promises to be one of the most glamorous, hilarious, and unpredictable competitions on TV.

Ru’s got plenty of surprises up his sleeve for this season, including a cast of bold and crown-hungry queens ready to battle it out with sass, shade, and style.

Drag Race UK continues to be BBC Three’s shining star, with viewers tuning in from all over the globe.

Over ten weeks, these queens will vie for RuPaul’s favour, tackling a series of challenges and games steeped in British pop culture.

Each week, the top queen earns a coveted RuPeter badge, while the queens at the bottom face a dramatic “lip sync for your life” that could send them packing.

RuPaul will be joined by his trusty panel of judges: Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, plus a line-up of fabulous celebrity guest judges.

Together, they’ll deliberate over who shantays and who sashays away, but in the end, it’s Mama Ru who makes the final call.