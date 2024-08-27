RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns with a new cast and star-studded guest judges

Get ready, queens!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is making a triumphant return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn with a brand new series.

The award-winning show is back with a fresh set of fierce queens ready to battle it out for the crown, and this season promises more twists, turns, and unforgettable moments than ever before.

RuPaul, the ultimate Queen of Queens, will once again take the helm as the show’s iconic host and head judge.

Joining Ru on the panel are fan favourites Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and Michelle Visage, who are sure to deliver their usual mix of wit and wisdom.

This season, the celebrity guest judges appearing are:

Alison Goldfrapp (Singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer)

Amanda Holden (TV presenter)

Beverley Knight (Singer, songwriter, and actor)

Simon Le Bon MBE (Lead singer of Duran Duran)

Mabel (Singer and songwriter)

Kristen McMenamy (Supermodel and fashion icon)

Siobhán McSweeney (Actor and presenter, known from Derry Girls)

AJ Odudu (TV presenter)

Claire Richards (Singer and member of Steps)

In addition to the glittering guest judges, Alexandra Burke returns as the queens’ vocal coach, and renowned choreographer Claudimar Neto is back to whip them into shape on the dance floor.

Plus, choreographer Aaron Renfree will join the team of Drag Race UK experts brought in to give the queens a guiding hand.

While the exact air date and Snatch Game details remain under wraps, rest assured that this season will be packed with all the drama, fashion, and fabulousness that Drag Race UK is known for.

Stay tuned—this is one you won’t want to miss!