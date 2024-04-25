Rob & Romesh Vs returns for series seven

Rob & Romesh Vs will be back for a seventh series on Sky Max in 2025..

The pair will return to gear themselves up to face more hilarious challenges.

They’re off to Vegas to delve into the intense realm of mixed martial arts with the UFC, and will embrace their inner rockers at the heart of UK’s Heavy Metal scene, the Download Festival.

Their journey also includes wildlife, where they will hone their photography skills for the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and Hollywood, where they will attempt the daring feats of Hollywood Stunts.

Additionally, Rob and Rom will make their way to Alexandra Palace to compete in the nation’s rapidly growing sport, Darts, in a special episode set for early next year.

Rob & Romesh Vs returns to Sky Max later in January 2025.