Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week five this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:25PM with an hour and a half long show running until 8:30PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

ix celebs are remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left. The Wanted star Max George was third out while actress Caroline Quentin was fourth eliminated. Last weekend saw Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo voted off.

Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit in November.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 7

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera

HRVY and Janette

American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Jamie and Karen

Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

JJ and Amy

Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Maisie and Gorka

Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors

Ranvir and Giovanni

Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 5 December at 7:25PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Craig Revel Horwood will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from musical & Juliet and West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

