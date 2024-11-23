Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing routines (Week 10)

The excitement continues as Strictly Come Dancing heads to Blackpool for its iconic special.

With the competition nearing its thrilling final stages, the couples are ready to dazzle the ballroom once again.

Each pair will perform a brand-new routine before tackling the show’s first-ever samba-thon. As the judges gradually eliminate contestants during the samba-thon, who will dance their way to victory?

The points from both rounds will be combined before viewers get the chance to vote for their favourites.

This evening’s episode airs on Saturday, 23 November, starting at 7:05 PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Manuel Panella – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Foxtrot to Stand By Me by Ben E. King – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Tango to Easy Lover by Philip Bailey, Phil Collins – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Rumba to Chains by Tina Arena – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi – Stream/Download

Strictly returns on Sunday, 24 November, at 7:20 PM for the next results show of the series. During this episode, the next couple to leave the competition will be revealed.

The judges’ scores from Saturday will be added to the viewer votes, determining which couples land in the bottom two. These pairs will then compete in the dreaded dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays in the running.

Sunday’s episode will also feature a special music performance and a brand-new routine from the professional dancers.