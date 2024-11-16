Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri top Strictly’s Blackpool leaderboard

The iconic Blackpool special of Strictly Come Dancing brought glitz, glamour, and some of the highest scores of the series so far.

With the magic of the Tower Ballroom adding extra sparkle, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri shared the top spot with near-perfect scores of 39.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal had a tough night, scoring just 27 for their Cha Cha, putting them at risk of facing the dreaded dance-off.

Here’s the full rundown of the Week 9 Blackpool scores:

Week 9 Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Couple’s Choice – 39 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – Paso Doble – 39 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – American Smooth – 37 JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Quickstep – 35 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – Salsa – 35 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas – Jive – 33 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones – Charleston – 31 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – Cha Cha – 27

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola stole the show with a sultry and stylish Couple’s Choice routine to Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam,” earning them a standing ovation and a perfect score from Motsi, Shirley, and Anton.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Equally spectacular was Tasha Ghouri’s commanding Paso Doble, which wowed the judges with its precision and drama.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s upbeat American Smooth to “Jump” by Paul Anka brought joy to the ballroom, earning them their highest score yet with 37 points, including two perfect 10s.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley delivered a charming Quickstep to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” while Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe brought disco fever with their Salsa to Thelma Houston’s “Don’t Leave Me This Way.” Both couples tied with solid scores of 35.

The Strictly judges

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas danced a fun and energetic Jive to “The Ketchup Song,” earning 33 points. Wynne Evans and Katya Jones’ Charleston to Bizet’s “Carmen Suite” scored 31 but lacked the polish needed to climb higher on the leaderboard.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal struggled with their Cha Cha to “I’m Too Sexy,” receiving just 27 points, including a scathing 4 from Craig, which could spell trouble for the pair in the results show.

The Blackpool special delivered unforgettable performances, but the competition is fiercer than ever as we edge closer to the grand final.

Don’t miss Sunday night’s results show, where one couple will be leaving the competition.

Plus, the evening will feature a sensational group routine from the professional dancers and a special music performance.