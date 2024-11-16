Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing routines (Blackpool / Week 9)

Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight with its traditional Blackpool special.
Strictly is back at its second home, the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, for an unforgettable night of dancing.
The professionals kick off the show with an amazing performance featuring the Pet Shop Boys, before the couples hit the world-famous sprung floor. With some of the most iconic routines from the past 20 years performed here, which couples will manage to create a bit more Blackpool magic?
This evening’s episode (Saturday, 16 November) of Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:45PM on BBC One.
Tonight’s dances and songs
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: American Smooth to Jump by Paul Anka – Stream/Download
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Jive to The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) by Las Ketchup – Stream/Download
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Quickstep to Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley – Stream/Download
Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston – Stream/Download
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Cha Cha to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred – Stream/Download
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Couple’s Choice to Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue – Stream/Download
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Paso Doble to Torn by Nathan Lanier – Stream/Download
Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Charleston to Carmen Suite No.1: 5.Les toréadors by Georges Bizet – Stream/Download
Strictly returns on Sunday, 17 November at 7:20 PM for the eighth results show of the series, where the next couple to be eliminated will be revealed.
This week, the judges’ scores will be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples. These couples will then face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays and who goes.
Sunday’s show will also feature a special performance by The Pet Shop Boys, as well as a new routine from the professionals.
More on: Strictly Come Dancing