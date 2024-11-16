Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing routines (Blackpool / Week 9)

Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight with its traditional Blackpool special.

Strictly is back at its second home, the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, for an unforgettable night of dancing.

The professionals kick off the show with an amazing performance featuring the Pet Shop Boys, before the couples hit the world-famous sprung floor. With some of the most iconic routines from the past 20 years performed here, which couples will manage to create a bit more Blackpool magic?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

This evening’s episode (Saturday, 16 November) of Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:45PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: American Smooth to Jump by Paul Anka – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Jive to The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) by Las Ketchup – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Quickstep to Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Cha Cha to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Couple’s Choice to Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Paso Doble to Torn by Nathan Lanier – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Charleston to Carmen Suite No.1: 5.Les toréadors by Georges Bizet – Stream/Download

Strictly returns on Sunday, 17 November at 7:20 PM for the eighth results show of the series, where the next couple to be eliminated will be revealed.

This week, the judges’ scores will be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples. These couples will then face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who stays and who goes.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special performance by The Pet Shop Boys, as well as a new routine from the professionals.