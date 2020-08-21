Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Skorjanec has shared the latest on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Aljaž spoke about the current situation behind the scenes.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, Aljaž said the Strictly team were ‘slowly getting ready for it’ and that they’re ‘starting with rehearsals very soon’.

He added: “Obviously things are going to be very different this year. More than anything, I’m so happy that the season is going ahead. I feel like people would be even sadder if there was no Strictly on.

"There’s been so much bad going on so I feel like a little bit of positivity on a Saturday evening is exactly what people need. What we all need.”

Aljaž went on to talk about rumours Strictly could be introducing its first ever same sex couples this year.

He said: “I’ve thought about that and even watching Dancing on Ice, they did such an amazing job. Even around the world, not just Dancing on Ice, they’ve had same sex couples.”

When asked if he’d be up for the challenge Aljaž said: “You could do so much! So many cool lifts, so many cool tricks that you couldn’t do otherwise.

"I don’t know, never say never. If the producers do decide to go that way, never say never!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The show this year is expected to start in October.

