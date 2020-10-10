Here's a full recap of this weekend's Britain's Got Talent 2020 final performances and results - spoilers!

Saturday October 10 saw David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon return to the judges' desk for the final time this series.

The past five weeks saw a series of semi-finals with two acts making it into the final in each episode. The judges selected one act to go through while viewers at home picked another.

In to the final tonight the top ten acts went head to head in the grand final where viewers had the ultimate say.

In the BGT results it was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won Britain's Got Talent 2020, scooping a £250,000 cash prize and a place at the next Royal Variety Performance show.

Recap all of the final performances below...

Aidan McCann

11-year-old Aidan McCann from Northern Ireland is a magician. Aidan got David Walliams up on stage for his final performance for an amazing mind-reading magic trick.

Aaron and Jasmine

Aaron, aged 28 and Jasmine, aged 32, are a dancing duo from London who performed a fiery routine to Live Like Legends by Ruelle which Alesha branded "spectacular".

Damien O'Brien

35-year-old magician Damien O'Brien from London left the judges awestruck as he performed a magic trick with Amanda Holden involving her phone and social media.

Steve Royle

52-year-old comedian Steve Royle from Manchester had the judges in stitches again with another joke-filled routine which Amanda described as "perfectly Britain's Got Talent".

Magical Bones

38-year-old magician Magical Bones from London combined magic and dance for a showstopping final performance while continuing to share the story of Henry Box Brown.

Sign Along With Us

Sign Along with Us are a singing and signing choir aged between 4 and 64 from Manchester. They performed The Climb for their final performance this weekend.

James and Dylan Piper

Aged 38 and 13, James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales. They performed an amazing magic routine which involved the judges while seeming to appear remotely over video link before surprising the panel from backstage.

Nabil Abdulrashid

35-year-old stand-up comedian from South London, who won Alesha’s golden buzzer during auditions, returned with another hilarious set featuring more jokes about race and religion.

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry from Lancashire performed a unique magic trick involving the judges' favourite drinks.

Jon Courtenay

47-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay from Manchester, who won Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer during auditions, performed a brand new original song about his journey to the 2020 final.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV in 2021.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.