Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: Third act confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 results are in with the third act making it through to the final.

Magician Magical Bones is the third of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this year.

Advertisements

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were unveiled by the judges at the start of the month and tonight saw the third of five semi-finals.

A further set of eight contestants performed in the hope of winning one of two places in next month's final.

Appearing this evening were singer Sirine Jahangir, variety act Dario Grappeggia, choir Sign Along With Us, music trio Ember Trio, comic Myra Dubois, dance troupe X1X Crew, magic act Magical Bones and singer Bhim Niroula.

For the results, in each episode the judges - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo - will pick one act to make the final.

The remaining seven contestants will go forward to the public vote once the show airs.

In the results this evening, presenters Ant and Dec unveiled the top three contestants as chosen by the panel as Magical Bones, Sirine Jahangir and X1X Crew. Each judge then voted for their favourite.

Advertisements

David, Alesha and Ashley all voted for Magical Bones sending him through to the final. Although her vote was not required, Amanda said she would've voted for Sirine.

"Thank you so much, you're making dreams come true," Magical Bones said after winning the semi-final.

Sirine, X1X Crew and the remaining acts will now go forward to the public vote with the results to be revealed in the final on October 10.

They will join the current finalists which include comedian Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine.

The Top 10 acts will compete in the grand finale later this year with a prize of £250,000 up for grabs.

For the time being, the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final shows continue on Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw .

Picture: ITV