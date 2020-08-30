Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final dates, times and contestants confirmed!

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals are on their way but just when do they start?

The semifinals of this year's series kickoff in September after the show was paused due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

In the semi-finals, the top acts will perform in the hope of winning the public vote and securing an all important place in the live grand final.

Airing on Saturday nights, each episode will see eight acts performing for a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance

As always, the judges will be on hand to offer up their views. Each night two acts will go through to the live grand finale - one chosen by the judges and the other by viewers.

Britain's Got Talent semi-final shows start date

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will start Saturday, September 5 at 8PM. ITV have confirmed.

Unlike in past years, they will air weekly on Saturday nights rather than nightly.

Advertisements

The live final will take place later in the year in October with an air date to be confirmed.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists

The BGT 2020 contestants in the semi-finals were confirmed this weekend with 40 acts chosen by the judges.

Joining them in the semi-finals will be this year's five lucky golden buzzer acts, who got a pass straight through to the next stage from their auditions.

There's choir Sign Along With Us (chosen by David Walliams), 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil (picked by Simon Cowell), 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid (selected by Alesha Dixon), mother and daughter duo Honey & Sammy (chosen by Amanda Holden) and act 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay (Ant and Dec's act).

> Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalists: Meet ALL acts in the semi-finals here.

Advertisements

As always, up for grabs is a spot on the Royal Variety Show and a cash prize, this year worth £250,000.

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV from September 5.