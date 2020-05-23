Fears Britain's Got Talent live shows 'may not be able to go ahead'

The Britain's Got Talent live shows are reportedly under threat due to the ongoing health crisis.

This series' live shows have already been pushed back - and now sources claim there are fears they may not air at all.

Advertisements

Originally due to take place in May, the semi-finals are planned to air on ITV in the "early autumn" according to Amanda Holden.

But insiders worry the semi-finals may not be able to go ahead as planned due to current travel and social distancing restrictions.

Problems are said to include the lack of a studio audience, flying in acts from abroad and involving acts who may be vulnerable.

A source shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper: "The initial plan was that the final could be filmed this autumn, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely. We can’t imagine an audience of that size being allowed.

“Can we do it without an audience? Yes. But would we want to? No. And then there are the acts. We’re going to put all those people in that choir together? You’re going to fly over that dance troupe from India?

Advertisements

"No, we don’t think that it’s going to happen. I’d say its chances were very slim.”

A BGT source insisted to the newspaper that they were still planning to air the live shows later this year.

Amanda Holden previously said she felt the show would be "nothing" without its studio audience.

She told Radio 5: “I don’t think we would ever do it without an audience. We have always said the audience is the fifth judge.

“We need that brilliant audience behind us gearing us up and pushing us forward. It’s nothing without them.”

As well as Britain's Got Talent's live shows, The Voice UK's live stages have also been postponed with no new air date set.

Advertisements

For now, Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday night with its latest round of auditions.

It's the penultimate week of try outs with one last show next Saturday (May 30).