Latest rumoured Celebrity Big Brother housemate revealed

The highly anticipated relaunch of Celebrity Big Brother is set to feature one of TOWIE’s most talked-about stars.

Chloe Brockett is said to be in talks to join the brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother on ITV later this year.

Chloe, who gained notoriety on ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex, recently made headlines due to a suspension from the show.

At 22, she’s reportedly eager to participate in Celebrity Big Brother, especially as her future on TOWIE remains uncertain.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider shared: “Chloe Brockett is in talks to appear on the show – nothing is signed yet but she’s really excited and can’t stop telling people.

“She grew up watching the show and her return to Towie is still uncertain so it would be a good show to do while she’s waiting to see if she’ll go back to it.”

Alongside CBB, Chloe is also set to appear on Celebrity Ex On The Beach later in the year.

With a budget of £2 million for the cast, Celebrity Big Brother aims to present its most impressive line-up yet.

Names like Shirley Ballas, Sarah Ferguson, Rebekah Vardy and Louis Walsh are among those speculated to join.

A spokesperson for Big Brother commented: “Any names mentioned in relation to Celebrity Big Brother are currently speculative.”

Celebrity Big Brother’s return is set for March with official news of the cast to follow.