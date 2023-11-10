Celebrity Big Brother CONFIRMED to return in 2024

Celebrity Big Brother will make a comeback in 2024 – airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

After the return of Big Brother earlier this year, ITV has officially confirmed its Celebrity spin-off will also be making a return.

Celebrity Big Brother will air on the main ITV1 channel as well as online via ITVX in 2024.

Celebrity Big Brother will introduce a fresh line-up of well-known personalities, cut off from the outside world in the ultimate test of social dynamics. These celebrities will trade their lavish lifestyles for life in the famous Big Brother house.

Throughout their stay, they’ll face weekly nominations and challenging tasks, all under the watchful eye of constant camera surveillance. Who will charm the nation, endure till the end, and emerge victorious as the winner?

Alongside the main show, spin-off Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX, giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

Just like with the recent Big Brother, the spin-off will again be the only place to watch the famous evictees first live interview alongside an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

Plus, ITV has confirmed that Live Stream will also return, streaming online seven nights a week on ITVX.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic. We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

“Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

It was previously claimed that Phillip Schofield was top of the Celebrity Big Brother line up wish list.

Celebrity Big Brother joins ITV’s growing 2024 reality telly line up including Love Island: All Stars, a second series of My Mum, Your Dad and the forthcoming The Fortune Hotel.

For now, Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX with its grand final next Friday.