Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast rumours

Here’s a round up of all the current Celebrity Big Brother cast rumours for the new series.

A new line up of Celebrity Big Brother contestants are set to enter the iconic BBUK house in 2024 as the show returns, this time on ITV1.

While there’s currently no official announcement on who is in Celebrity Big Brother, there have been lots of rumours already.

Here’s a run down of who could be heading into the house…

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumours

Phillip Schofield

Those on the wish list apparently include TV presenter Phillip Schofield, who made a headline-grabbing departure from This Morning in 2023.

Phillip later resigned from all his TV commitments, including as host of the British Soap Awards and Dancing On Ice. Could he be ready to make his on screen comeback?

Sarah Ferguson

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is said to have been offered £500,000 to sign up for Celebrity Big Brother.

A source said: “One said: “Sarah would be a brilliant signing for Celebrity Big Brother. She is very smart, engaging and funny. Not to mention the millions of viewers she would pull in if she began talking to housemates about the Royal Family and Prince Andrew.”

Joey Essex

CBB could be the next reality show to welcome Joey Essex, who has previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Splash!, The Jump, Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Masterchef and Ex on The Beach

A source shared: “Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV and they think he would be TV gold on Celeb Big Brother – he’s hilarious, very likeable and likely to become one of the favourites to win.”

Jennifer Arcuri

Another name in the frame is Jennifer Arcuri, who was on the front pages over an alleged affair with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A source has claimed that show bosses are keen to sign “controversial” characters for the cast.

Ella Morgan

Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has responded to rumours she could sign up for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

She said: “I feel like I’ve had enough of cameras around me 24/7, you know, and just being wild and crazy, and living with a bunch of strangers…So I don’t know how confident and sure I am about wanting to go into the Big Brother house.”

Check back for more rumoured names…

Celebrity Big Brother will launch on ITV1 in March 2024.