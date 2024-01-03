The Traitors UK next episode and where to watch online

Here’s when to watch The Traitors on TV and online as the hit reality game show returns to the BBC.

In this gripping psychological reality competition show, 22 contestants arrive at a majestic castle in the Scottish Highlands, welcomed by Claudia Winkleman. Here, they engage in a game focused on detection, deceit, and trust, with a prize of up to £120,000 at stake.

Amongst the players are covert ‘Traitors’ tasked with surreptitiously eliminating a contestant each night while avoiding detection. The rest, known as the ‘Faithfuls’, must uncover the Traitors and expel them from the game to avoid becoming their next target.

The survivors who make it to the finale have a shot at the substantial cash prize. However, if a Traitor manages to stay hidden, they will seize the entire prize money.

The Traitors TV schedule

Series two of The Traitors airs Wednesday – Friday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer with the first three episodes all online now.

When does the series end?

The show has 12 episodes meaning it’ll run for the four weeks, placing the final on Friday, 26 January 2024.

Meet the cast!

The contestants of The Traitors this year were revealed ahead of the show’s launch this week. Andrew, an insurance broker, and Anthony, a chess coach, are both 45 and seeking new challenges in their lives. Ash, an events coordinator, is looking for adventure, while Aubrey, a 67-year-old retired shop owner, was inspired to join after watching the first series.

Brian, a photographer, is drawn to the show’s mystery aspects, and Charlie, a mental health area manager, is interested in the game’s psychological angle. Charlotte, a recruitment manager, Diane, a retired teacher, and Evie, a veterinary nurse, all see the show as an exciting break from their routines. Harry, a young army engineer, views it as a transformative opportunity.

Jasmine, a sales executive, and Jaz, a national account manager, believe their professional skills will aid them in the game. Jonny, an ex-military, Kyra, an apprentice economist, Meg, an illustrator, Miles, a veterinary nurse, Mollie, a disability model, Paul, a business manager, Ross, a video director, Sonja, a volunteer business mentor, Tracey, a sonographer and clairvoyant, and Zack, a parliamentary affairs advisor, all joined for various reasons ranging from seeking adventure, challenging themselves, to testing their skills.

Meanwhile you can apply for The Traitors UK online now for its next series.