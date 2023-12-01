The Traitors spin-off show coming to BBC Two

A brand new spin-off to hit series The Traitors is set to air on BBC Two.

Ed Gamble will host The Traitors: Uncloaked, a new ‘visual podcast’ which will air alongside the main series.

Promising to delve deeper into the show’s captivating world of deception and strategy, the show is set to offer an unparalleled behind-the-scenes experience.

Immediately following each episode of The Traitors on BBC One, viewers can now switch to this new podcast for an in-depth analysis of the latest developments in the show. The Traitors: Uncloaked will feature Ed Gamble alongside various cast members and celebrity guests, who will dissect the latest episodes, focusing on the most recent betrayals, mind games, and manipulative strategies.

It will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with an extended version hosted on BBC Sounds. This longer format promises additional insights, including interviews with contestants who have been banished or ‘murdered’ in the game.

Fans will also be treated to exclusive, unseen footage revealing the moment these contestants learn the identities of the Traitors for the first time, capturing their genuine reactions to the show’s dramatic twists and turns.

Ed Gamble said: “The first series of The Traitors was my absolute obsession, and I cannot wait to delve deep into series 2 and dissect all the twists and turns it has to offer. It goes without saying that I am 100% faithful.”

Louise Kattenhorn, Commissioning Executive for BBC Sounds added: “The Traitors is a show that EVERYONE is going to be talking about and this visualised podcast will be like joining the ultimate group chat, with cast members and celebrity guest fans revelling in all the drama and gameplay along with superfan Ed Gamble. On top of that, we have footage of the moment banished and murdered players found out who the Traitors were amongst them – I can’t wait!”

The Traitors and The Traitors: Uncloaked will launch on the BBC in early 2024.