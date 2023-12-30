Hope Fletcher on The Voice UK

Hope Fletcher is the finalist on The Voice UK 2023 for Team Olly.

In the search for the next singing sensation Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

Tonight sees the climax of the latest series of The Voice as four contestants go head to head for the title.

Following seven weeks of auditions, tense callbacks and last week’s semi-final, one act from each team will perform to be crowned The Voice 2023 UK champion.

Meet Team Olly’s Hope

Making the final on Team Olly is 23-year-old singer-songwriter Hope Winter

Olly Murs and Hope Winter

Closing the first round of blind auditions this year, Hope performed Mirror by Madison Ryann Ward. The performer from Hertfordshire, now living in London, won herself a four-chair turn with her voice and chose to join Team Olly.

In the callbacks, Hope performed Feels Like This. In the semi-final, she sang Jealous Guy by John Lennon to make this weekend’s final.

In the final tonight, Hope will face Team Anne-Marie’s Jolie Stevens, Team Tom’s Callum Doignie and Team Will’s Jen and Liv.

Olly said: “I really want them to win, but it’s not about me, if I’m the coach that gave them that chance then great. I’m happy for anyone who enters the show, as long as they show us all respect, I want them to go on to do amazing things and have great careers and excel.”

Presenter Emma Willis also returns as host and will once again preside over all of the action.

The finalists will all perform both on their own and duet with their coaches before fans vote the winner.

The prize for The Voice UK this year is a record deal as well as a £50,000 cash prize and a luxury holiday.

The Voice UK 2023 final airs at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.